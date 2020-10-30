Home World World Man with knife tries to attack police in Paris and is hit...
World

Man with knife tries to attack police in Paris and is hit by taser

By kenyan

French police neutralized an attacker carrying a knife Image: Reproduction / Twitter

A man with a knife was hit by a stun gun after trying to attack police today (30) in Paris. The suspect was not identified.

A French journalist posted on his Twitter reporting the event. “Attack on police with a knife in the south of the French capital. Neutered aggressor, without injuries,” he said.

Clement Lanot also published that police and anti-terrorist forces were sent to the region to reinforce security.

President Emmanuel Macron declared France under attack after a knife attack that killed three people in the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, including a Brazilian, in the southeastern region of the country.

Yesterday’s (29) attack took place around 9 am local time (5 am Brasília time) in the Notre Dame basilica and left two other people dead, in addition to several injured. The terrorist was arrested.

