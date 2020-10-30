Man with knife tries to attack police in Paris and is hit by taser

French police neutralized an attacker carrying a knife Image: Reproduction / Twitter

A man with a knife was hit by a stun gun after trying to attack police today (30) in Paris. The suspect was not identified.

A French journalist posted on his Twitter reporting the event. “Attack on police with a knife in the south of the French capital. Neutered aggressor, without injuries,” he said.

Clement Lanot also published that police and anti-terrorist forces were sent to the region to reinforce security.

President Emmanuel Macron declared France under attack after a knife attack that killed three people in the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, including a Brazilian, in the southeastern region of the country.

Yesterday’s (29) attack took place around 9 am local time (5 am Brasília time) in the Notre Dame basilica and left two other people dead, in addition to several injured. The terrorist was arrested.