Marines Admit They May Have Caused “Sky Tremor” in San Diego

There is strong evidence that the mysterious crash heard last week in the San Diego area was caused by a supersonic aircraft on a training mission off the California coast. You US Marines they now admit that they may have been at the origin of the phenomenon.

According to reports by The Drive, the thunderous noise heard in San Diego on the afternoon of June 8 may have been caused by a supersonic aircraft from the US Marine Corps, US Marine Corps. One MCAS announcement, air base of marines in Miramar, near the city of Southern California, now confirm this possibility.

“It was probably us”, says the note of Marine Corps Air Station.

The Drive had already advanced that possibility last week, after the huge bang was heard at 8:20 pm local by residents of San Diego and neighboring counties. The sound was so intense that, says the San Diego Tribune, residents described it as a sky quake — a Tremor of Heaven, in free translation.

Well, it said The Drive at the time, like the US Geological Survey, US Institute of Geophysics, had not recorded any seismic activity in the region at that time, there was a high probability that the sonic boom had originated from a supersonic fighter from one of the two military bases in the region.

An unknown aircraft, in particular, was registered by the website of flight tracking ADS-B Exchange flying over the region at the time, at speeds that far exceeded the sound barrier.

Sonic booms are not uncommon in the region, which in addition to the two nearby air bases is Pacific Fleet aircraft carriers frequently visit of the US Navy. At the time, the USS Carl Vinson, one of the latest Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carriers, was maneuvering off the California coast.

Contacted by The Drive, the public relations officer for MCAS Miramar he then forwarded requests for comment to the neighboring air base: “At Camp Pendleton they are conducting tests with firearms,” ​​commented the officer.

But a week later, MCAS admitted on its Twitter account that “probably” sky tremor was caused by one of their supersonic aircraft. The tweet that explains what happened starts off somewhat comically. “well about the other night…”.

According to the MCAS explanation, the air base “is unable to identify every sound event that takes place in the region”, but, in this specific case, it is possible that the San Diego Boom has been caused by one of your aircraft. At the time, “two aircraft that had been carrying out air-to-air combat exercises” had departed from Miramar.

There are several factors, explains the MCAS note, that may explain “why a supersonic boom travels farther from its source” — for example, temperature and humidity variations can create atmospheric conditions that lead to sound waves traveling further than in other situations.

It is indeed not uncommon in the region to hear the noise of military aircraft breaking the sound barrier. But the mystery of the particularly strong bang from last week is unraveled: the US Marines were to blame.