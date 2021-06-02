Mayor candidate in Mexico kidnapped found alive

A candidate for mayor in Cutzamala de Pinzón, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, was found alive on Wednesday (2), after being kidnapped by an armed group along with her family, her political party, the Citizen Movement, reported.

Ruth Zavaleta, that party’s candidate for Guerrero’s government, indicated that the kidnapped Marilú Martínez was fine.

“We learned that fortunately the candidate and her family are doing well. We are waiting for her to report what happened,” Zavaleta said on Twitter.

Hours earlier, the political party had announced the kidnapping of Martínez. “Our candidate Marilú Martínez and her family were deprived of their freedom by an armed commando in Cutzamala de Pinzón, Guerrero,” the party said on Twitter.

On June 6, Mexico will hold the biggest elections in its history, in which more than 20,000 seats will be decided, including 15 state governments, and the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies will be renewed.

However, as the election approaches, attacks against candidates multiply. According to private consultant Etellekt, during the electoral process 89 politicians died, of which 35 were candidates for positions in this election.

On May 25, Alma Barragán, who ran for mayor of Moroleón through the Citizen Movement in the central state of Guanjuato, was shot dead during a campaign in which she participated with residents of that city.

Last Friday, 65-year-old Cipriano Villanueva was also shot dead. He was a candidate for councilor of the municipality of Acapetahua by the party Chiapas Unidos.

Since December 2006, when the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation, Mexico has registered more than 300,000 murders, according to official figures that attribute the majority of these crimes to organized crime.