Mayor of Wuhan resigns after criticism of response to covid Image: STR / AFP

Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, a city in China considered ground zero in the pandemic of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, announced his resignation after criticism of the lack of transparency and slow disclosure of Covid-19 information, the company said. local press on Friday (22). The decision was taken on the eve of the first anniversary of the lockdown imposed on 11 million citizens to contain the spread of the virus at the beginning of the outbreak, on January 23, 2020. At the time, the province Hubei, in the center of the country, of which Wuhan is the capital, has also been put in a total blockade. Xianwang has come under criticism mainly after an interview with state broadcaster CCTV, when it admitted that 5 million residents left Wuhan to celebrate the Spring Festival and the Chinese New Year holidays before the restriction, which he classified as “unprecedented in the history of mankind”, come into force.The revelation prompted several countries to impose a ban on flights from from China. However, in the way that Covid-19 spread worldwide, the bans were proven too late. On that occasion, the mayor of the Chinese city and the secretary of the local Communist Party, Ma Guoqiang, took responsibility and placed their positions on the Last week, an interim report by an independent group appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) criticized China’s initial response, saying that “public health measures could have been applied more strongly”, although China has effectively controlled the virus months later. Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, suspended the prolonged lockdown on April 8, after the virus was controlled. So far, the number of deaths caused by Covid in Hubei has been 4,512, with 3,869 in Wuhan. Regarding the cases, Hubei accumulates 68,134 contagions, including 50,339 from Wuhan.