Melania Trump already plans her future away from the White House: TV

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at a rally in Georgia Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

While President Donald Trump struggles to remain in power and, consequently, in the White House, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, has already made plans for her post-Washington life and only thinks about leaving for good, according with people heard by the American TV network CNN.

According to sources, who preferred not to identify themselves, Melania would already be preparing the family move: determined what goes to the Trump facilities in New York and what should be tagged for shipment to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, in Florida.

“She just wants to go home,” said a person familiar with Melania Trump’s mood.

Asked by the network about how the first lady reacts to hearing rumors that her husband may announce a new attempt in the 2024 elections, the source added: “This may not end very well.”

Melania’s plans come amid (so far) frustrated attempts by her husband, Donald Trump, to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election, when he was defeated by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Trump asked the United States Supreme Court to block millions of votes in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which were won by his opponent. A month after the election, Trump has so far failed to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

Meanwhile, Melania plans her future far from power and the White House. Sources close to the First Lady told CNN that she is considering ways to build her own image as soon as she loses her title, like launching a book on the history of hospitality at the official residence of the President of the Republic.

In addition, Melania also probed a special government official, Marcia Lee Kelly, to see if there was a budget for the first ladies who leave the post. The answer was short and thick: “No”.

