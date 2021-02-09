Merkel dodges German outrage and stands firm on anti-covid restrictions Image: iStock

Angela Merkel spoke on Tuesday (9) in favor of an extension of the restrictions in force in Germany against the pandemic, despite her growing drop in popularity, which puts the chancellor in an uncomfortable situation months before the elections.

“We have nothing to gain now from a premature exit from partial confinement” that Germany has been in since the end of last year, Merkel said at a meeting with parliamentarians from her conservative Christian Democratic Party, a participant told AFP.

The lifting of restrictions at this point would put at risk of “increasing the number of infections very quickly,” he added, requesting an extension at least until the end of the month. In principle, they were scheduled until February 14.

The chancellor addressed her group on the eve of a meeting on the subject between the central government and those in the German regions. This occurs in the midst of a very tense political context.

Although the first major wave of covid-19 in the spring (boreal) of 2020 has politically revived Angela Merkel, thanks to the less severe impact suffered by Germany in relation to neighboring countries, the winter wave hits the country strongly and accentuates criticism against its management, a few months before the legislative elections.

Her popularity is beginning to crumble in the face of German rejection, while Merkel recently confided that she had a bad night’s sleep due to the pandemic.

“It is a difficult period for me too (…). I turn things around in every way before making decisions and that worries me, it is true,” she told RTL-Germany.

Despite leading the polls widely, its CDU party fell to 34.4% of polling intentions for polling firm Insa, published on Monday. This is the lowest level since November.