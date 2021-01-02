Mexican Miss Ximena Hita dies at 21

Ximena Hita, who was once Miss of the state of Aguascalientes, in Mexico Image: Reproduction / Miss Me? Xico Org

Ximena Hita, who was once Miss of the state of Aguascalientes, in Mexico, was found dead in her apartment, according to the Mexican press. She was 21 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed.

In a note, the Miss Mexico organization mourned Ximena’s death.

“There is no right way to communicate sad news like this. The confirmation of Ximena Hita’s death, Miss Aguascalientes, fills us with pain and sadness. She will remain forever in our memories,” the organization said in the statement.

“Ximena, we will always remember you. Thank you for all your love for building an inclusive and value society. We will always carry your legacy.”