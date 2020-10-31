Home World World Mexican presenter is killed minutes after ending program
A journalist and newscaster was shot dead yesterday evening in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez, near the border with the United States, Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral said today.

“I regret and condemn the cowardly murder [de Arturo Alba Medina]”, the governor wrote on Twitter, assuring that” justice will be done “.

The presenter of Telediario da Multimídia Televisão, 49, was killed “minutes after completing his information program”, denounced the organization Reporters without Borders (RSF), which counts six journalists murdered this year in Mexico.

The journalist’s body was found in a vehicle with 11 rounds of fire, the local press reported.

In the last news release that Media presented, the themes were corruption in regional police corporations, the murder of a minor allegedly practiced by state agents and clashes between drug traffickers, reports in the local press added.

Before him, Julio Valdivia, of the newspaper El Mundo de Veracruz, was murdered in Mexico. His body was found beheaded on 9 September in this eastern part of the country.

In 2019, 10 journalists were killed in Mexico, according to the RSF.

