Mexico built a fake Aztec temple (instead of restoring the original)

The replica of the pyramid was presented to the public at an evening show last week. The Mexican capital wanted to honor the “indigenous resistance” of Mexicans or Aztecs on the 500th anniversary of the conquest.

O mayor temple, an Aztec sacred center, was closed in April after a hailstorm caused a metal roof at the archaeological site to collapse. Almost four months later, it has still not been repaired and the remains of the pyramid and adjacent museum remain closed to visitors for lack of funds.

A Mexican company, Ocesa, decided to invest a good amount of money to build a replica of the legendary Aztec pyramid. According to Vice, the building was unveiled last week in a nighttime neon light show that illuminated the pyramid’s fake polystyrene walls.

The initiative to build an ostentatious replica next to the sacred site burned the Twitter Mexican, which was filled with memes and criticisms.

It is not known how much money was spent in the construction of the replica, nor why no amount was allocated to repair the original temple. According to Mexico City authorities, cited by Vice, Ocesa received a tax bonus for the performance of the replica presentation show.

You average Mexicans have reported that, since taking office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cut the budget of the Templo Mayor by 75%, which prevented further excavation efforts.

It also left the country’s National Institute of Anthropology and History with no money to repair the damaged roof.

The President of Mexico attended the inauguration of the replica, in the central Zócalo square, in what was a strange tribute to the anniversary of the capture of the city and the last Aztec emperor, Cuauhtémoc, by the Spanish army of Hernán Cortés and his allies, on 13 August of 1521.

The replica of the Templo Mayor will remain in the gigantic square of the capital for a few weeks to celebrate the anniversary.