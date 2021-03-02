Mexico places hope in US vaccine division after Biden’s 100-day goal Image: EDGARD GARRIDO / REUTERS

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that he hopes the United States will be able to share vaccines against Covid-19 as soon as his colleague Joe Biden reaches the goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in 100 days.

Although no agreement was reached, López Obrador said that he and Biden agreed that teams from both countries will study the possibilities of sharing vaccines with Mexico.

“The possibility is not closed,” López Obrador said at a news conference the day after a virtual meeting with Biden, referring to his request for the United States to help make up for Mexico’s shortage of vaccine supplies.

“But it is subject to the decision to be made by teams from Mexico and the United States. They will decide if it is possible, and when,” he added.

Before the meeting, the White House said its priority was to vaccinate all Americans.

Last month, Biden said he was confident that he would be able to exceed his government’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines during his first 100 days in office? date that ends at the end of April.

López Obrador said that he and Biden do not disagree on the subject and that the two exchanged invitations to visit each other.

The Mexican president also expressed support for Biden’s reform plans for a possible legalization of the housing situation of undocumented immigrants living in the United States.