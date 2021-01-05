Mexico promises plan to deal with immigrants left by Trump policies

25.nov.18 – Group of Central American immigrants climb the border wall between Mexico and the USA Image: Pedro Pardo / AFP

The Mexican government said on Monday that it will draw up a plan to deal with migrants trapped in the country as a result of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, although he stressed that Mexico cannot be blamed for the flow of people.

The Interior Ministry has announced that it will work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to understand how to deal with the remaining immigrants in the country because of Trump’s policy “Stay in Mexico” after US President-elect Joe Biden promised to end with the program.

Mexico will work together with the governments of the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to address the immigration challenge, Interior Minister Olga Sánchez said at a meeting with ambassadors, according to statements released by the Mexican government.

“We are not the cause of the problem, but we reiterate our willingness to be part of the solution,” he said.

Because of the “Stay in Mexico” policy, migrants with asylum applications in the US remained in Mexico while their applications were being processed.

“We will formulate a plan for migrants who are still in Mexico with this program,” said Sánchez, without elaborating. “It is predictable that in the distant future, there will be an increase in the flow of immigrants trying to enter the United States via Mexico.”