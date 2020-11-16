Home World World Michelle Obama recalls transition to government Trump: 'It was not easy'
Michelle Obama recalls transition to government Trump: ‘It was not easy’

By kenyan
Donald and Melania Trump alongside Barack and Michelle Obama in the possession of the Republican, in 2016 Image: Rob Carr / Reuters

Faced with the president’s refusal Donald Trump to admit defeat at the polls, Michelle Obama made an Instagram post today reminiscing about the transition to the Republican government in 2016.

I need to be honest and say that it was not easy for me. Donald Trump I had spread racist lies about my husband, and that put my family in danger. This is not something I was ready to forgive.

View this photo on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

“But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I needed to find the strength and maturity to let go of my anger. So I received Melania Trump at the White House and I spoke to her about my experience, answering all of her questions – from growing criticism of becoming First Lady to raising children at the White House. “

I knew, in my heart of hearts, that this was the right thing to do – because our democracy is so much bigger than anyone’s ego.

Michelle recalls that she and her husband instructed White House officials to treat the transition team with respect – “just as George and Laura Bush did to us”.

“I was hurt and disappointed – but the votes had been counted, and Donald Trump had won. The American people had decided. And one of the presidency’s biggest responsibilities is to listen to them. “

The former First Lady ends a text with a request:

“I want to ask all Americans, especially the leaders of our nation, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do their part to encourage a smooth transition, as presidents have done throughout our history.”

