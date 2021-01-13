Mike Pence says he will not invoke 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump

December 16, 2019 – US President Donald Trump at the White House, with Vice Mike Pence in the background Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation,” said Pence, in the letter.

President accused of inciting invasion of Congress

Last week Trump tried to convince the majority of Congress to refuse to certify part of the votes won by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 elections through Twitter posts. The president pressured his deputy, Mike Pence, who presided over the session, not to certify the rival victory. In response, Pence said he had no power to invalidate the results of the ballot box.

After Trump spoke to supporters claiming, without proof, that the elections were rigged, the Capitol – the building where the US Congress is located – was invaded by a group that interrupted Biden’s certification session. The vice president and parliamentarians in the building were rushed out by security guards and many had to hide behind furniture. Five people died.

The platform was also used by the president to address his supporters and disseminate images of the demonstrations. During the acts, Trump asked on Twitter that the protesters should not attack the police and return to their homes. However, instead of criticizing them, he said he “understood the pain” of the supporters, calling them “special”.

Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr, and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani – former mayor of New York – could be investigated for inciting the invasion of the Capitol. In an interview with ABC broadcaster this morning, Washington DC’s attorney general, Karl Racine, said the trio helped spread the idea of ​​”combative justice” among protesters.