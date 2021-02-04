Military blockade on Facebook does not prevent calls for resistance in Myanmar

February 4.2021 – Government officials wearing red ribbons during a protest against the coup that toppled elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Image: Reuters / Stringer

Burmese generals today ordered the blocking of access to Facebook, an essential communication tool in Minamar, three days after a coup that overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, while calls to resist continue.

The Army ended the country’s fragile democratic transition on Monday, imposing a state of emergency for a year and arresting Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of his party, the National League for Democracy (LND).

The 75-year-old, who is believed to be under house arrest in the capital Naipyidaw, according to her movement, was accused of violating a commercial rule.

Today, hundreds of Army supporters have gathered in the capital.

“We no longer want national traitors sold to foreign countries” and “Tatmadaw [as Forças Armadas] love the people “, could be read on banners and posters.

Not far from there, 70 LND deputies signed a “pledge to serve the people” and organized a symbolic parliamentary session to denounce the takeover of Parliament.

On the streets, signs of resistance to the coup d’état, condemned by the UN and many Western governments, are multiplying.

In Mandalay (center), there was a small demonstration with signs that read “Protest of the people against the military coup d’état!”. According to the local press, four people were arrested. AFP was unable to confirm this information with the authorities.

The fear of reprisals persists in this country that has lived under a military dictatorship for almost 50 years since its independence in 1948.

Last night, in the commercial district of Yangon, the economic capital, residents blew their horns and made pots for the second night in a row. Some shouted: “Viva Mãe Suu!” (Aung San Suu Kyi).

Lawyers protested with red ribbons, in the colors of the LND, and saluted with three fingers, a gesture of resistance adopted by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, or Thailand.

Health professionals also joined the protest. Dozens of establishments in the country refused to work “under an illegitimate military authority”.

On Facebook, a very popular social network in the country, groups were created that call for “civil disobedience”.

The American company said some of its services had been “disrupted” and asked authorities to “re-establish the connection,” a platform spokeswoman told AFP.

Norwegian Telnor, one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers, confirmed that the authorities had given orders to “temporarily block” Facebook.

“We do not believe that this measure (…) is in conformity with international law,” he added.

UN negotiations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he would do everything possible to ensure that the international community “exerts sufficient pressure” on Myanmar to guarantee the “failure” of the coup.

In an interview with The Washington Post, he considered “absolutely unacceptable to change the results of the elections and the will of the people”. Guterres also regretted that the Security Council was unable to reach agreement on Tuesday on a resolution on Myanmar.

To be adopted, the resolution needs the support of China, which has a veto right in this United Nations body, but Beijing remains Myanmar’s main supporter at the UN.

During the Rohingya crisis, China obstructed all initiatives, considering that the conflict is an internal issue in Myanmar. The United States and the European Union (EU) are planning to impose new sanctions on the country, while the United Kingdom today condemned Aung San Suu Kyi’s “arrest and prosecution”.