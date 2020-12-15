Ministers from 8 EU countries call for joint vaccination campaign Image: Image: Black Pearl Footage / Shutter

ROME, DEC 15 (ANSA) – The ministers of health of Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland, who met virtually today and argued that EU Member States should jointly initiate the anti-covid vaccination campaign. “We reaffirm the need to coordinate our efforts for the safe, efficient and transparent use of anti-covid vaccines. During our December 15 meeting, we identified some essential aspects of the vaccination campaign that should be coordinated by Member States, especially at the cross-border level, “the representatives said in a note. allow clear communication, in particular, for people in border regions “. Ministers also call for immunization plans to have am “common rules” among member countries so that all procedures are made clear to the population. The idea of ​​having a joint “D-Day” between the countries of the European Union had been fanned by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in December 11th. The idea would be to demonstrate unity in the bloc. EU member states will have access to six different immunizers, purchased through the European Commission, which will be distributed according to the needs presented by each nation and the size of the population. 1.305 billion doses of six vaccines (BioNTech / Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca / Oxford University, Sanofi / GSK, Johnson & Johnson and Curevac), in a number that can reach 1,965 doses.