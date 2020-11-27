Home World World Minivan at 'extreme speed' hits US monument; passenger dies
World

Minivan at ‘extreme speed’ hits US monument; passenger dies

By kenyan
A minivan collided with the McKinley Monument, in Niagara Square, in New York, in the United States. Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ DaveMcKinley2

A high-speed minivan hit the McKinley Monument in New York’s Niagara Square yesterday morning. The unidentified driver was in critical health and a passenger died on the spot.

The accident occurred on Thanksgiving Day in the United States, shortly after 7:30 am (local time), when the minivan appeared near the plaza, heading south on Delaware Avenue.

The vehicle then traversed the perimeter of Niagara Square with “extreme speed”, until it hit the 29-meter-high marble obelisk, as Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo reported to the WGRZ channel.

On Twitter, an internet user recorded the accident through photos.

“Yes. It really happened this Thanksgiving in downtown Buffalo. A speeding car going down Delaware Avenue went up and hit McKinley Monument. One person was killed, another injured. Unbelievable,” wrote the social network user.

Both the driver and the passenger on board the vehicle suffered serious injuries, but it was not possible to save the woman, who arrived dead in the hospital. She was identified as Angel Marie Cobb, 34.

The police opened a criminal investigation to investigate the case. Rinaldo said that the police will investigate the city’s cameras, but the authorities are also looking for witnesses to describe the accident through statements.

In addition to human loss, the episode resulted in property damage at the McKinley Monument. The obelisk is of historical importance as it pays tribute to President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the western part of New York City.

