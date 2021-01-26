Minutes of indictment against Trump formally handed over to US Senate

Minutes of indictment against Trump formally handed over to the US Senate Image: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

Democratic congressmen designated as “prosecutors” for the political trial against Donald Trump formally presented on Monday (25) the indictment minutes in the Senate, marking the official opening of the unprecedented process against the former president for “inciting insurrection”.

In solemn silence, the nine “prosecutors” appointed by Democratic Lower House President Nancy Pelosi crossed the same corridors decorated with statues and canvases invaded by Trump supporters in the January 6 attack on the Senate.

The trial will begin on February 9.