Missiles aimed at the US Embassy hit Baghdad, sources say

Image on social networks shows what would be missiles before reaching urban area of ​​Baghdad Image: Social networks

At least three Katyusha missiles hit Baghdad’s heavily protected Green Zone during an attack on the United States embassy, ​​two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday. The Iraqi military said an “outlaw group” fired missiles at the Green Zone.

The missiles hit a residential complex within the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars, but without causing casualties, a military statement said. Sirens sounded at the embassy complex within the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

An anti-missile system has diverted one of the missiles, said a security officer whose office is within the Green Zone. No casualties have been reported, the sources said.

US officials blame Iran-backed militias for regular missile strikes against US installations in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad. No Iran-backed group took immediate responsibility.

The United States, which is gradually withdrawing its 5,000 troops from Iraq, has threatened to close its embassy unless the Iraqi government controls Iranian militias.