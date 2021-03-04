Moderna and IBM to use technologies to improve vaccine management in the US

Vaccine Moderna, which has been applied in the United States since December last year Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

THE Moderna and IBM today announced an agreement to explore technologies that facilitate the management and distribution of covid-19 vaccines in the United States. Companies will make use of artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid cloud.

“The goal is to identify ways in which technology can be used to help accelerate the secure sharing of information between governments, healthcare providers, life sciences organizations and individuals,” says a statement released by the companies.

The pharmaceutical and technology company say they intend to improve confidence in vaccination campaigns and increase immunization rates in the country.

Among the main measures will be vaccine management solutions that provide end-to-end traceability and address potential interruptions in the supply chain.

“THE Moderna is committed to working with a coalition of partners to increase education and awareness about the importance of vaccination to help defeat covid-19, “said Michael Mullette, managing director of commercial operations for North America, Michael Mullette.

“If there was ever a time to come together around open technology and collaboration, it is now,” said IBM global strategic alliance leader Jason Kelley.