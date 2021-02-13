Moderna wants to increase the capacity of its vaccine bottles by 50%

Moderna wants to increase capacity of its vaccine bottles by 50% Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

The American biotechnology company Moderna announced on Friday (12) that it asked global health authorities for permission to increase the capacity of their vaccine bottles against covid-19 by 50% and thus speed up ongoing immunization campaigns.

“To optimize resources and opportunities to deliver more doses more quickly to each market, the Moderna has offered to fill its vials with up to 15 doses of the vaccine, compared to the previous 10, “the company announced in a statement sent to AFP.

The United States Medicines Agency (FDA) has already approved the 40% increase in the contents of the vials, according to The New York Times, which cited internal sources to the case.

A spokesman said talks were ongoing with the FDA and officials in several countries where the Moderna is used, and that such an increase would not require a change in the product packaging.

“Any changes would be subject to final authorization by the different regulatory authorities. The implementation of any changes would take between two and three months,” he added.

To increase the doses, the production lines would have to be transformed, which would take less than 10 weeks, reported the New York Times.

“It would be a big step forward,” said Moncef Slaoui, former chief adviser to the Donald Trump administration’s vaccination program, in that newspaper. “I think it will have an impact in the short term,” he added.

More than 10% of the population in the United States received at least one dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, just under half of Moderna and the rest of Pfizer.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that the two companies will provide 600 million doses in total, enough to immunize 90% of the country’s population.