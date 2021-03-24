Monkey gets obese from eating junk food and gets Godzilla name

If this monkey consulted a nutrition professional, he would probably undergo a dietary reeducation and his owner would still be scolded. That’s because the Thai mammal called Godzilla has become an attraction in a market in Bangkok because of its weight and the food it consumes.

Godzilla lives on a leash tied to the shopping center stall. Surrounded by partitions, the primate receives food from many visitors, but does not always accept it. According to Manop, owner of the animal and trader, Godzilla only accepts food from those who go with the face. Otherwise, the animal shows aggressive behavior.

Despite unruly eating, the monkey exercises every morning. Still, Godzilla keeps on eating junk food – bullshit like hamburgers, fries and other fatty foods. According to the Daily Star, Godzilla weighs 20 kg, twice the weight that an ordinary monkey of its kind would have.

“The rescue team found Godzilla when he was very small. And since he grew up being fed by humans, he doesn’t know how to find food on his own in the jungle,” reports Manop.

“I bring Godzilla with me to the market, where I can take care of him. I don’t like him being alone because he is stressed,” he adds. “A lot of people feed Godzilla, but he only eats people he likes. He is very demanding and can be angry if he doesn’t like the person”, concludes the Godzilla owner.