More doses of the future vaccine-19 and millions of rapid tests for poor countries

Russian researcher shows the vaccine developed at the Gamaleya Institute Image: Reuters

The world’s poorest countries will receive a total of 200 million doses of the future anti-virus vaccine, while WHO plans to seek funding to distribute 120 million rapid diagnostic tests among the same nations to slow the spread of the pandemic.

“No country, rich or poor, should stand at the end of the line when it comes to vaccines against covid-19,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, general director of Gavi, in a statement.

At the moment, the countries with the most resources perform an average of 292 tests for every 100,000 inhabitants, the low and middle income countries 61 and the poorest nations only 14, according to data released by Peter Sands, director of the World Fight Fund Against the aids, malaria and tuberculosis.

On Tuesday, the international consortium Gavi, dedicated to vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases in less developed regions, announced that 100 million additional doses of future covid-19 vaccines have been reserved for the poorest countries.

The vaccines, added to 100 million doses announced in August, will sell for $ 3, according to the international alliance.

Developed by the Swedish-British pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and the American Novavax, the vaccines will be manufactured by the Indian group SII, the largest manufacturer of doses in the world, which will donate them to the coalition against coronavirus created by WHO and called Covax (Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access, Global Access to the vaccine against covid-19).

The new coronavirus has already killed more than a million people worldwide and caused at least 33.5 million contagions.

“A vaccine should be available and accessible to everyone,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. “Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters. And misinformation kills,” he added.

More quick tests

WHO reported on Monday that it is seeking funding to be able to purchase the rapid tests, which currently cost $ 5 (4 euros).

Antigenic tests are inexpensive and work in 15 minutes. Although not as accurate as other tests, they can be very useful for tracking infections, identifying outbreaks and isolating infected people.

In the United States, President Donald Trump announced the distribution of 150 million rapid tests.

With more than 205,000 fatalities and more than seven million cases, the United States tops the list of countries most affected by covid-19.

In New York, a city hard hit by the pandemic in the middle of the year, sees a new growth in the number of contagions.

“For the first time in a long time, the rate of daily contamination is over 3%, and this is a cause for real concern,” said the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio.

In Europe, with more than 5.3 million registered cases, including more than 230,000 deaths, the virus circulates at an accelerated rate, which causes new restrictive measures.

In Germany, regional states that register 35 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in seven days should limit the number of participants to parties celebrated in public rented spaces to 50. For private meetings, it will be “urgently advised” not to exceed 25 people, said Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In India, a national study based on serological tests revealed that more than 60 million people could have been infected with the coronavirus. Officially, the country records 6.1 million cases.

The example of Uruguay

By continents, America is the region most bereaved by the pandemic. In Latin America and the Caribbean, deaths exceed 342,000 and cases reach 9.2 million. Brazil is the second most punished country in the world, with 142,000 deaths and 4.7 million contagions.

“Although the Americas are by far the most affected region, Uruguay has the least number of cases and deaths in Latin America, in general and proportional terms. This is not an accident. Uruguay has one of the strongest and most resilient health systems. of Latin America, with sustained investments, based on a political consensus on the importance of investing in public health “, wrote the WHO director in the text published in the Independent.

In other countries in the region, the pandemic causes a lot of damage.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), Peru will lose almost 1.5 million jobs in 2020 as a result of the new coronavirus.

In Argentina, the economy contracted 12.6% in the first seven months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The country is polarized between those who criticize the administration of President Alberto Fernández and those indignant at what they consider the opposition’s “irresponsibility” to stimulate protests in the middle of a pandemic.

Argentina records more than 700,000 cases of covid-19 and exceeds 19,000 deaths.

Political disputes also affect Spain. After days of tension, the central Spanish and regional governments in Madrid reached an “agreement principle” on Tuesday to tighten restrictive measures.

Measures will be taken to limit mobility, social contacts and working hours, announced Health Minister Savlador Illa.

Madrid records 775 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, twice as much as the rest of Spain, which is the country with the worst rate in the European Union.

Currently, one million inhabitants in the Madrid region, out of a total of 6.6 million, have travel restrictions: they can only leave their neighborhoods to work and seek medical attention.