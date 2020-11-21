Home World World More Republican Congressmen Openly Doubt Trump's Claims About Elections
More Republican Congressmen Openly Doubt Trump’s Claims About Elections

By kenyan
More Republican congressmen openly doubt Trump’s allegations about elections Image: Isac Nóbrega / PR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pressure for US President Donald Trump to begin the transition to President-elect Joe Biden has grown among Republicans in the United States Congress today, with doubts about the allegations of Trump of election fraud.

Senator Lamar Alexander, who will retire at the end of the year, said Biden has a “very good chance” of becoming the next president and urged the Trump administration to begin the transition process. The loser of this election must “put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him get off to a fresh start,” wrote the Tennessee senator in a note.

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton told reporters on Friday: “I saw no evidence of fraud that would nullify 150,000 and some votes” that give Biden an advantage over Trump in the state.

“No one showed any evidence” of fraud in Michigan, said Upton.

Conservative Alaskan Senator Dan Sullivan told reporters that Trump has to prove his claims that the election was stolen by Democrats. “And they have to prove it in court,” said Sullivan.

Mitt Romney, a Utah senator who has been a critic of Trump, wrote on Twitter Thursday night that the president had failed to present a “plausible case” of widespread electoral fraud and is now trying to pressure state and local officials to overturn the election.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse and more undemocratic action,” he said.

Until then, most Republicans in Congress had been saying that Trump should be free to pursue lawsuits for irregularities in the election. Now, there is a ripple effect going on in the party, according to a Republican strategist who has been advising campaigns for several years.

Trump has refused to admit defeat in the vote since President-elect Joe Biden won more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the November 3 presidential election.

