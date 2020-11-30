Home World World More Republicans join the transition as Trump's legal options fall
Leading Republican Party officials said on Sunday (29) that the transition to the presidency of Joe Biden seems inevitable, while President Donald Trump questioned whether the Supreme Court will even consider the allegations of electoral fraud his electoral team has pursued.

In parallel to Trump’s statements in a telephone interview with Fox News, Republican Senator Roy Blunt, chairman of the Congressional inauguration committee, said he expects Democrat Biden to be sworn in as president on January 20.

“We are working with the Biden administration, the likely government in both the transition and the inauguration ceremony, as if we were going to move forward,” Blunt, Missouri, told CNN’s State of the Union program, although he did not really recognize that Trump lost the November 3 election.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is one of the few Republicans who refer to Biden as president-elect.

“The transition is the important thing. President Trump’s words are not that meaningful,” Hutchinson told Fox News Sunday, adding that he understood the legal reason why Trump was not admitting defeat.

Trump used his interview on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures to repeat allegations he has made, without evidence, of widespread electoral fraud, accusations that were rejected by several judges.

But he expressed doubts as to whether the Supreme Court would even consider appealing any of the cases he claims his team is running after.

“We have to move very quickly,” said Trump, regarding the legal actions, and refusing to give a specific date when he would consider having no more alternatives.

He said he would continue to fight for the election results, saying he would not change his mind in six months.

As close as he came to acknowledging defeat, Trump said last week that if Biden is certified as a winner when the Electoral College meets to determine the results, on December 14, he will leave the White House.

Biden won the presidential election with 306 votes at the Electoral College – far more than the 270 needed to guarantee victory – against 232 of Trump. Biden also has more than 6 million votes ahead of Trump in the popular election.

Trump has refused to acknowledge the defeat, while his campaign team and legal team lose dozens of lawsuits by failing to convince judges of electoral irregularities in states like Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all crucial to Biden’s victory.

