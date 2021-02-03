More than 10,000 people have been detained in Russia since pro-Navalny protests began

31. Jan.2021 – Man arrested during protest in support of Alexei Navalny in Moscow Image: Alexander Nemenov / AFP

More than 10,000 people have been detained in Russia since the demonstrations began on January 23 to demand the release of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, the NGO OVD-Info reported today.

The Russian presidency today considered the crackdown on opposition demonstrations to be “justified” because they pose a threat to security.

“Calls for unauthorized actions are a provocation (…) The police reacted in a determined manner to the threats that could have arisen,” estimated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, saying he was satisfied with the “firm action” forces of order.

The organization OVD-Info, which specializes in monitoring demonstrations, also denounced the degrading treatment to which detainees are subjected.

Many protesters were huddled on buses “in terrible and suffocating conditions, without food and without being able to go to the bathroom for hours,” Grigori Durnovo, responsible for this NGO, told Echo Moscow radio.

In addition, it is “very difficult for lawyers and jurists to access police stations. They are not allowed to enter, it is systematic,” added Durnovo.

On January 23, 4,000 were detained, on January 31 5,700 and yesterday, after Navalny’s sentence to a closed prison sentence, 1,400, according to this source.

Numerous testimonies about detention conditions circulate on social media.

“More than 40 hours have passed since our arrest. We have hardly been fed, we are on a bus, forced to stand,” said a detainee in a video posted on Instagram and broadcast on Tuesday by television channel Dojd.

“We can’t move, we don’t have water, they don’t take us to the bathroom,” he added, assuring that dozens of other police vehicles are full of protesters.

In order to dissuade the protesters, the Russian authorities have warned that they will verify that the detainees have completed their mandatory military service.

In this regard, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexandre Bastrykine, said yesterday that checks will be made to ensure that the arrested men have in fact completed military service.

Many countries in the world have condemned the arrest and conviction of Alexei Navalny, as well as the crackdown on demonstrations, giving rise to new tensions between Russia and the Western powers.

Moscow rejects criticism and denounces foreign interference in its internal affairs.