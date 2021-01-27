More than 150 people reported for trespassing in the US Capitol

More than 150 people are reported for breaking into the US Capitol Image: Image: Jon Cherry / Stringer (Getty Images)

More than 150 people were indicted for federal crimes after the January 6 invasion of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Investigators opened investigations against more than 400 people, said Michael Sherwin, Washington’s acting federal prosecutor. The attack left five dead.

Based on robust video material and social media records, as well as a large number of complaints from the public, the Justice Department expects the number of cases to continue to increase.

“As we sit here now, the list keeps growing,” said Sherwin.

Although the initial charges were for minor crimes, such as illegal entry to the Capitol or disorderly conduct, the interim prosecutor explained that his team has now added “significant” charges of serious crimes to the majority of the 150 defendants.

These include attacking police officers and obstructing a federal procedure, as the attackers invaded the session of the two chambers of Congress in which victory in the elections of now President Joe Biden would be certified.

These charges can lead to sentences of five to 20 years in prison.

And federal officials are also investigating a group of people for possible conspiracy and insurrection, which could result in up to 20 years in prison.

Three people have already been reported on these charges, Sherwin said.

This aspect is significant, he added, “because it demonstrates that groups of militiamen were involved in planning and later forcibly entering the Capitol.”

Steven D’Antuono, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, said the agents are still looking for the person or people who placed two explosive devices – which did not explode – near the Capitol that day.

The FBI offers a $ 75,000 reward for any information.

D’Antuono said the January 6 attack was one of the biggest cases investigated by the FBI, and that it received more than 200,000 leads from the general public.

“This case is challenging, complex and big,” he added.

Trump, for his part, will face a political trial in the Senate since February 9, after being accused by the House of Representatives of inciting the insurrection for allegedly encouraging his followers to attack the Legislature.