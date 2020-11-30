Home World World More than 4,000 people leave their homes after volcano eruption in Indonesia
World

More than 4,000 people leave their homes after volcano eruption in Indonesia

By kenyan
Residents observe the eruption of the Lewotolo volcano in Indonesia Image: Joy Christian / AFP

Jakarta, 30 Nov 2020 (AFP) – More than 4,400 inhabitants have left their homes after the eruption of the Lewotolo volcano in Indonesia, which projected a column of smoke and ash more than four kilometers high, the country’s authorities announced.

The Geological and Volcanic Risk Management Body has raised alertness to the second level after Sunday’s eruption. The prohibition zone has been extended by two to four kilometers around the crater.

The eruption, the first of its kind since 2017 of the volcano located in the province of the small islands of Sonda Oriental, south of the archipelago of Southeast Asia, caused no injuries or damage.

But the authorities recommended that the inhabitants seek protection from volcanic ash and possible emissions of gases.

Wunopitu Airport has been temporarily closed and flights are suspended.

Indonesia has 130 active volcanoes due to its position in the Pacific “ring of fire”, one of the three zones with the highest seismic activity on the planet.

