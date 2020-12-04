Home World World More than 50% of Spaniards do not want to get a vaccine...
World

More than 50% of Spaniards do not want to get a vaccine right away, says survey

By kenyan
55.2% of people consulted prefer to wait to see the effects of the covid-19 vaccine on others

More than half of Spaniards are unwilling to receive vaccines against covid-19 as soon as they become available, a survey showed today, and the government announced a target of 15 million to 20 million vaccines by mid-2021.

Now that several vaccines are being produced, one of the challenges for governments will be to convince a sufficient portion of the population to be vaccinated.

Even in Spain, where vaccination rates are usually high, this will be a problem, as revealed by the official survey by the Center for Sociological Studies (CIS).

About a third of the population would be ready to receive the covid-19 vaccine immediately, and 55.2% would prefer to wait to see the effects on others, showed the poll conducted between 23 and 26 November with 2,130 people.

Among these cautious 55.2%, almost 60% would change their mind if their doctor recommended that they take it because they are at risk or because they are putting their family members at risk, the research pointed out.

Only 8.4% of Spaniards would refuse to receive any type of vaccine.

Last week, Spain submitted its vaccination plan for approval by regulatory authorities. The inoculation will be free and voluntary, and should start in nursing homes in January.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said today that he believes that between 15 and 20 million people will have been vaccinated by May or June 2021 – the country has 47 million inhabitants.

