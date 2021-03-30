More than 500 civilians have died in Myanmar since the coup; armed rebel groups threaten the junta

More than 500 civilians have died in security forces’ actions since the February 1 coup in Myanmar, and armed rebel groups are threatening to join protests against the military junta if violent repression persists.

Ignoring Western criticism and sanctions, Burmese generals continue with brutal repression, in an attempt to curb the pro-democracy protests and strikes that have rocked the country since the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

A total of 510 people, including many students and teenagers, have died from shots fired by police and military personnel in the past two months, according to the AAPP (Association for Aid to Political Prisoners).

The NGO says that the number of victims “is probably much higher”, mainly because hundreds of people are still missing.

In the face of the bloodbath, several rebel groups on Tuesday threatened to use their weapons against the junta.

“If the security forces continue to kill civilians, we will collaborate with the protesters and take reprisals,” says a joint statement, signed, among others, by the Arakan Army (AA), an armed group with thousands of men and important resources.

“Risk of civil war”

“The situation is in danger of turning into a total civil war,” Debbie Stothard of the FIDH (International Federation for Human Rights) told AFP.

“The junta does not want to give in to anything and the demonstrators, who until now have been mostly peaceful, are tempted to ask for help from the armed factions to obtain protection,” he adds.

Since Myanmar’s independence in 1948, several ethnic groups have come into conflict with the central government to gain more autonomy, access to the country’s natural resources or part of the lucrative drug trade.

In recent years the army has established a ceasefire with some groups and has even removed AA from its list of terrorist organizations.

But last weekend, the military junta carried out air strikes in the south-east of the country against one of Myanmar’s largest armed groups, the Karen National Union (KNU), after this faction took control of a military base and killed several soldiers.

These were the first such attacks in the region in 20 years. Nearly 3,000 people fled the violence to neighboring Thailand, according to local organizations.

But Thai authorities rejected them, human rights activist Karen Hsa Moo told AFP.

“They said they should return home because there was no fighting,” said the activist, who cited new attacks on Monday night.

She said Thailand was also blocking access by humanitarian organizations, including UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

Tanee Sangrat, a spokesman for Thailand’s foreign ministry, denied the information. “We will continue to serve those on the Thai side, while assessing developments and needs on the ground,” he said.

Thai police said they had intercepted 10 packages of 100 grenades and 6,000 cartridges destined for the border city of Tachileik.

“Garbage strike”

At the same time, protests against the coup continue across the country with new resistance tactics.

This Tuesday, a “garbage strike” was called, with requests for residents to throw the waste from their homes on the streets and block the intersections of the highways.

In Yangon, the country’s economic capital, some roads were littered with garbage of all kinds, as well as posters with phrases like “We need democracy”.

The number of deaths has increased considerably in the past few days.

At least 107 civilians, including seven minors, died on Saturday, Burmese Armed Forces Day.

On Monday the funerals of the victims of the weekend were organized, with thousands of people. Many gave the three-finger salute, a sign of resistance.

Divisions in the international community

In response to the crackdown, the United States government announced the immediate suspension of the trade and investment agreement concluded in 2013 with Myanmar, until a “democratically elected” government is restored.

France denounced the regime’s “blind and deadly violence” and demanded the release of “all political prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being held in a secret and unreported location.

UK authorities have called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, to be held on Wednesday behind closed doors.

The Burmese military, however, paid little attention to Western protests and sanctions, taking advantage of the divisions of the international community.

China and India refused to formally condemn the coup.

Russia maintains close ties with the military junta. Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin accompanied the Burmese Armed Forces’ annual parade on Saturday.

The Kremlin expressed concern about the “rising” death toll, but declared that Myanmar remains a “reliable ally and strategic partner” with which it wants to strengthen its military relations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community for “greater unity” and “greater commitment” to put pressure on the junta.