More than 60% of Russians do not want Sputnik V and believe that coronavirus is a biological weapon

Sputnik V, Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus (covid-19) approved by Russian authorities Image: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) / Handout via REUTERS

Nearly two-thirds of Russians are unwilling to receive the Sputnik V vaccine, and an approximate number believe the coronavirus was artificially created as a biological weapon, an independent research institute showed on Monday.

The Levada Center said that a survey conducted last month showed that 62% of people do not want the vaccine produced in Russia, and that the highest level of reluctance was identified in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Most respondents cited side effects – which may include fever and fatigue – as the main reason for not wanting to be vaccinated.

The poll, which surveyed 1,601 people in 50 regions, also found that 64% of people believe the new coronavirus was created as a biological weapon.

Covid-19’s origin is being highly politicized, but most virologists and infectious disease specialists say it is more likely to have developed naturally.

Last month, a World Health Organization (WHO) mission in China said it was no longer analyzing whether the virus escaped from a laboratory, which it considered highly unlikely.

The mission said its main hypothesis is that the virus appeared on a bat, although there are several possible situations to explain its transmission to humans, such as an initial infection in another animal species.

The belief that the virus was created as a biological weapon is prevalent in Russians aged 40 to 54 – 71% of them have this opinion, according to the survey. Only 23% believe that the virus came naturally.