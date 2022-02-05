Morocco. Child who spent several days trapped in a well did not survive

Death was only confirmed after the rescue. Moroccan royal couple say Rayan was pulled out of the pit lifeless.

The five-year-old boy, who had fallen into a well 32 meters deep, in the village of Ighran, in Morocco, last Tuesday, died this Saturday. The state of health of Rayan, who spent more than 90 hours in prison, was unknown after the rescue, which was completed this Saturday. However, a few minutes later, the Moroccan state channel ended up reporting that the child did not survive. The King of Morocco has already offered his condolences to the family.