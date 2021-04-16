Mother admits to killing three drowned children ‘softly’ while hugging them

After being arrested last Saturday (10), accused of killing her three young children, Liliana Carrillo admitted in an interview to American TV, given from inside a prison in California, that she murdered the children.

“I drowned them. I did it so softly, I don’t know how to explain it. I hugged them, kissed them and was apologizing all the time. I loved my kids,” she said in a story on the KGET-TV channel yesterday, affiliated with NBC.

She also said she committed the crimes to protect her father’s children, Erik Denton, who, according to the woman, is involved in human trafficking and a pedophile ring.

The two fought a legal dispute over custody of their children in the months leading up to the crime.

Last month, Denton had made a request to a court requiring Liliana to undergo a mental health assessment. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the children’s father also said he had asked the child protection authorities for help.

According to the Californian newspaper, the father reported in court documents prior to the murder of his children that his ex-wife was “extremely paranoid”, defined herself as “solely responsible” for the covid-19 pandemic and said that her hometown, Porterville , was surrounded by a network of pedophiles.

In the interview with KGET-TV, Liliana said that she would like her children not to be dead: “I wish my children were alive, yes. Would you wish I hadn’t done that? Yes. But I prefer that they are not regularly tortured and abused by the the rest of their lives, “he concluded.

According to the Los Angeles Times, two of the children showed signs of drowning and the three had injuries that indicated beatings. However, no cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Los Angeles County prosecutors have yet to formally charge Liliana for the murders, but they are expected to do so this weekend.

For now, she remains in detention in Kern County on charges of car theft and attempted car theft, committed during her escape attempt after the murders.

His bail was set at $ 2 million dollars.

During the interview, she stated that she has already accepted that she will probably spend the rest of her life behind bars.

She also said that she tried to take her own life after the murders and declared that she suffers from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, having already sought help in social work and with a therapist, but with no success in treatments.