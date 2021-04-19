Mother gets tattoo design thinking it belonged to her son, but it belonged to his friend

After a TikTok profile asked network users to share “meaningless” stories involving tattoos, a U.S. mother revealed that she has a “masterpiece” on her arm. She decided to tattoo the image of a drawing that had been made by her son, to honor him. It turns out that the work was not his, but that of a friend.

The idea of ​​placing the order came from Elliot (who serves on the network for @pigeonsandfries), who revealed that while growing up, he always heard that tattoos should have “meaning”. It was then that he asked other users to talk about his “most meaningless tattoos”. Among the reports came the Austin resident (from the account @ th3victorygarden), in Texas (USA).

“It was my son’s friend who drew this,” said the mother as she rolled up the sleeve of her shirt so she could show the tattoo on her biceps. According to The Independent, the design looked like a palm tree next to a huge rock, but it was a pirate ship.

“I thought my son had drawn this”, she ended with her brief account of the drawing done in 2012. In the video caption, which already has more than 545 thousand views, she wrote: “Kevin, 6 years old, crayons”. Check it out below.