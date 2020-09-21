Home World World Mother: hospital took brain from her son's body for studies without permission
World

Mother: hospital took brain from her son’s body for studies without permission

By kenyan
June Bayley seeks answers 23 years after son’s death Image: Reproduction

June Bayley is demanding answers two decades after being tricked by the University of Cambridge hospital in the UK. At The Sun, she accused the institution of removing the brain from the body of her son, who died at age 12 in 1997, and saving it for research for years without permission.

When young Ben died in an accident, June was shocked to read the autopsy and discover that the boy’s spine had been removed. When she asked the university, they said it had been a typo in the document.

Two years later, however, Cambridge contacted her to return another part of the boy’s body: the brain. The mother buried the organ along with the rest of Ben’s body, but was left with psychological problems for what happened.

After years of treating post-traumatic stress disorder, she wants answers. June wants access to Ben’s complete medical records, to put an end to her suspicion that more of the boy’s organs may have been removed.

“It is written in the autopsy that his backbone was removed, and if it was not a typo? It is a legal document signed by a professional,” he commented.

The British health service denies the charge. Cambridge University Hospital publicly apologized to Ben’s mother and said “he regrets that she continues to suffer stress because of what happened”.

