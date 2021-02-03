Mother who had covid and gave birth in the ICU holds her daughter on her lap for the 1st time

Pregnant faced covid-19 and gave birth in the ICU Image: Reproduction

A British woman who gave birth to a girl while in hospital recovering from covid-19 managed to hold her daughter for the first time this week.

Elsa Larkings, 34, was admitted shortly after Christmas to Kingston Hospital in London, seven months pregnant. “I remember telling one of the nurses that I was dying. It bothered her,” Elsa told Sky News.

Due to the mother’s serious condition, which had a severely compromised lung, doctors opted for an emergency cesarean section.

Obstetrician Meena Shankar said that seeing a young pregnant woman in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) was “heartbreaking”.

“Elsa was very ill, needing more and more oxygen, which is not good for a patient with covid-19. She needed ventilation and we had to make the difficult decision to have the baby premature,” reported the obstetrician.

The doctor said that Elsa’s case was unusual. “A pregnant patient entering the ICU is an extremely rare event and the baby can be put at risk by being born prematurely,” he said.

Elsa’s husband, Tommy, prepared for the worst. He was warned that he could lose his wife, daughter or both. “Various horrible situations and scenarios go through your head and you try to block and think positive,” said the father.

Little Florence was born on January 5, weighing just 1.5 kg. She was placed on ventilation and spent her first days of life in the neonatal ICU.

The mother left the ICU two weeks later and was transferred to a maternity hospital. The hope of being able to see his daughter helped his recovery.

The two met in person only last week. “It is amazing to see how small and fragile she is. I have no words. This is not how we planned it,” said the mother.

Now, she waits for little Florence to reach her ideal weight so she can be sent home.