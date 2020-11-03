Home World World Mourão responds to Joe Biden's demands on the Amazon and pokes the...
World

Mourão responds to Joe Biden’s demands on the Amazon and pokes the USA

By kenyan

Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) is president of the National Council of the Amazon Image: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

The Vice President of Brazil, General Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), commented on the American presidential elections, which will be concluded today. Speaking of Joe Biden’s possible victory over Donald Trump, he criticized the environmental policy of the United States.

Mourão is president of the National Council of the Amazon, so he was asked about the position of Biden, who usually criticizes Brazil’s care for the environment. Mourão stated that he should not take care of our country’s problems.

“It may be that the Biden team has a more incisive action. But let’s remember that the United States is among the countries that emit the most carbon dioxide in the world. So first they have to solve their problems, and then come to ours” , poked Mourão, at the Planalto Palace.

During the campaign, Joe Biden suggested that he may allocate $ 20 billion to investments in protecting the Amazon, with some conditions. President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) did not approve the idea, but Brazil’s ambassador to the U.S. said it would be a welcome help.

Bolsonaro has already publicly declared that he supports the victory of Donald Trump. Mourão was divided on this statement by the president. First he said “it’s just his personal opinion”. But then he considered that “when the president speaks, he speaks for everyone, for the government”.

Then the vice president said that Brazil should not take a position on possible judicialization of the American elections, since Donald Trump has been talking about the risk of voting fraud.

Finally, Mourão also stated that Brazil should maintain good relations with any candidate who wins the dispute.

“Brazil’s relationship with the United States is a state-to-state relationship, regardless of the government that is there. Obviously, each government has its priorities, its specific characteristics, but, as a whole, we will continue with the same relations” concluded the vice president.

