Multipurpose pavilion transformed into a field hospital in Portugal

Field hospital set up in Portimão Arena, in Portugal Image: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

Portimao, Portugal, 10 Feb 2021 (AFP) – “It was very complicated!”, Sighs Carlos Castro Ferreira, impatient to leave the field hospital in the south of Portugal where he was treated by covid-19 for ten days, almost 300 km from home, to alleviate the saturation of hospitals in the Lisbon region.

“I feel much better now”, says this 60-year-old man, who suffers from heart problems, as he leaves the field hospital set up in the “Portimão Arena”, a multipurpose pavilion in the Algarve region. .

A little later, it’s Rosinha’s turn to leave. After almost three weeks of hospitalization, some nurses stay around the lady’s wheelchair to take a selfie.

The huge pavilion, which usually hosts shows and exhibitions, has been transformed into a field hospital with 100 beds.

Across the country, several such structures have been created to relieve hospitals, overwhelmed by the explosion of cases of coronavirus in Portugal, which during January registered the highest worldwide rate of infections in relation to its population.

Altogether, more than 5,800 patients remain hospitalized, after a peak of almost 6,900, reached on February 1.

About 15,000 people died of covid-19 in Portugal, more than half since the beginning of the year.

Since its inauguration on January 8, Portimão Arena has treated 170 patients. Most of the 25 patients seen on Tuesday, with an average age of 80, were transferred from hospitals in the capital, plagued by this third epidemic wave.

Virtual tours

The space is organized around a large central corridor and rooms separated by removable partitions.

In each, a blue tubing provides oxygen to patients, if necessary.

“When you see patients leaving, you think it is worth the effort”, comments the head of this hospital, Dr. Ana Castro, who has not seen her two children for three months.

“Unfortunately, not everyone has this opportunity,” laments the oncologist.

One of her patients has just passed away and a team of nurses immediately raises a screen in front of the bed to put the elderly woman’s lifeless body in a white cover and quickly remove it.

“We had been waiting for this for a few days. The family had been warned,” confesses a nurse, resigned.

Despite the harsh reality, health care professionals struggle to help patients maintain their spirits during hospitalization.

With a full protective suit, a team goes to the patient’s bed, tablet in hand, so they can see and talk to their loved ones.

“So, Dad, how are you today?” Say the two children of a patient in a video call, happy to see their father respond with a smile: “I’m fine. I feel good here.”