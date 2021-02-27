Myanmar ambassador to UN denounces military after new day of protests

Myanmar ambassador to the UN denounces the military after a new day of protests Image: Ye Aung Thu / AFP

Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, expressed on Friday (26) direct opposition to the military and demanded “an end to the coup” after this Southeast Asian country experienced another day of tense protests.

“We need the most energetic action possible from the international community to put an end to the military coup immediately,” he said in a shaky voice before the General Assembly in a special session on Myanmar.

“We will show the military (Burmese) that their actions will have consequences,” said the United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

These criticisms coincided with the intervention of the Burmese security forces that dispersed hundreds of protesters on Friday in Yangon who demanded the return of democracy and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, in a new day of tensions.

Myanmar remains immersed in a wave of protests, with demonstrations that have taken hundreds of thousands of people to the streets, since the military took power on February 1.

Police throw stones

The police and the army intervened rigorously in some locations, but in Yangon, the economic capital, had so far managed to disperse the protests with important contingents, without the excessive use of force.

However, on Friday, the riot police officers went against the protesters, although most of them were sitting on the floor and repeating slogans in favor of democracy.

According to the press, more than 31 people were arrested in Yangon, including an independent Japanese journalist, who “was hit on the head with a truncheon but wore a helmet,” reported the journalist’s assistant on Facebook.

Protesters erected barricades with tables and barbed wire to bar police intervention.

“The failure of the dictatorship is our cause, our cause!” Shouted the protesters.

There were also protests in Mandalay, the country’s second most populous city.

Thousands of people gathered in the city center, many dressed in white and wearing red masks and hats, the color of the National League for Democracy (LND), Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.

At the end of the protest, the police used slingshots to throw stones at the protesters. Five of them were injured, one seriously, said doctor Thet Htay.

According to a public broadcaster, 39 people were arrested in Mandalay and 25 in Naipyidó, the capital.

“Reverse this unacceptable situation”

In Yangon, the atmosphere has been tense since Thursday, when a pro-military rally was authorized in a downtown area that is generally banned from demonstrations.

The death toll since the coup d’état has risen to five and there have been 720 detainees since, according to an association helping political prisoners, including an Australian economist, Sean Turnell, aide to Aung San Suu Kyi.

According to the state-run Mirror Daily, security forces used scatter grenades and fired live ammunition into the air to disperse the protests.

The UN envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, “strongly” condemned the recent actions of military forces, including their “unacceptable” use of lethal force, before the UN General Assembly.

“There is no justification for the actions of the military and we must continue to ask to reverse this unacceptable situation, exhausting all bilateral and multilateral channels to return Myanmar on the path towards democracy,” Burgener said on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly, in a videoconference. .

The European Union and the United States had already increased pressure on the junta with the announcement earlier this week of new economic sanctions against leaders of the military government.