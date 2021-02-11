Myanmar enters the 6th day of protests against a military coup; over 200 were arrested

Protesters march in protest against military coup in Naypyidaw (Myanmar) Image: STR / AFP

Yangon, 11 Feb 2021 (AFP) – Burmese protested today for the sixth consecutive day against the military coup that brought down Aung San Suu Kyi, despite the ban on meetings and a new wave of arrests.

The fear of reprisals is palpable, two days after the use of force by the police that left several injured, two of them in serious condition. A young woman was shot in the head and her situation is critical.

The arrests continue. More than 200 people – members of LDN (National League for Democracy), Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, and activists – have been arrested since the February 1 coup, according to a humanitarian NGO.

New arrests took place this morning, including that of the deputy mayor of the lower house of Parliament, and several local officials.

Despite this, protesters continue to take to the streets to demand the release of detainees, an end to the dictatorship and the abolition of the 2008 Constitution, which is very favorable to the army.

“Don’t go to the office!” Shouted a group of protesters in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon, the economic capital, responding to calls for “civil disobedience”.

“We will protest until Aung San Suu Kyi (ex-de facto head of the civilian government) and Win Myint (ex-president of the Republic) are released,” a bank official told AFP.

In the early afternoon, tens of thousands of protesters marched through the city, including men in skirts. “We will not withdraw until democracy is back,” said a poster.

Members of the Karen, Rakhine or Kachin ethnicities, in traditional clothing, joined the protests. “Our ethnic groups must come together to fight the military dictatorship,” noted Saw Z Net, a karen, while some minorities have been in conflict with the military for decades.

‘Immediate release’

The escalation of violence against protesters has been condemned internationally. American President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his government would reduce Burmese generals’ access to $ 1 billion in funds in the United States and would reveal new sanctions later this week.

“Once again, I ask the military to immediately release all democratically elected political leaders and activists,” added Biden. Myanmar is its first major diplomatic dossier since its election.

The European Union could also adopt new sanctions, warned Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy.

They could target Army chief Min Aung Hlaing – the perpetrator of the coup – and other generals, already sanctioned for abuses against the Muslim Rohingya minority in 2017.

Powerful army-controlled conglomerates could also be targeted, after sanctions against them were lifted during the fragile 10-year democratic parenthesis, abruptly ended by the coup.

The UN Human Rights Council meets tomorrow to discuss the crisis. The position of Beijing and Moscow, traditional Burmese Army allies at the United Nations, will be closely examined.

Since February 6, Burmese people have taken to the streets to protest. This movement has been unprecedented since the popular uprising of 2007, the “Saffron Revolution” led by the monks and violently repressed by the military.

But the crowds have been shrinking in recent days. Authorities banned meetings of more than five people in Yangon, Napypidaw, the administrative capital, and other cities, and imposed a curfew.

New prisons

The risk of repression is real in the country, which has lived almost 50 years under the yoke of the military since its independence in 1948.

The UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, condemned the use of force. “They cannot steal a people’s hope and determination,” he wrote.

A cybersecurity bill that allows military personnel to ban websites and force social networks to deliver user data has been sent to telecommunications companies operating in the country, according to the NGO MIDO.

The board disputes the regularity of the November legislative elections, which were overwhelmingly won by the NLD, although international observers did not see any major problems.

In reality, the generals feared that their influence would diminish after the victory of Aung San Suu Kyi, who might want to change the constitution.

Much criticized by the international community for its passivity during crimes against the Rohingya, the Nobel Peace Prize, under house arrest for 15 years for his opposition to the junta, remains adored in his country.

She was “in good health” under house arrest in Naypyidaw, according to her party.