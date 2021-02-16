Myanmar military guarantees new elections; protesters block train services

Protesters protest against Myanmar coup in Yangon Image: Ye Aung Thu / AFP

Myanmar’s military junta said on Tuesday it would hold an election and hand over power, denied that the overthrow of the elected government was a coup or that its leaders were detained and accused demonstrators of violence and intimidation.

The seizure of power on February 1 and the arrest of government leader Aug San Suu Kyi and others was succeeded by the return of protesters to the streets. China countered rumors spread on social media that it had helped to consummate the coup.

“Our goal is to hold an election and hand over power to the winning party,” Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the governing council, said at the military junta’s first press conference since the overthrow of the Suu Kyi government.

The military did not provide a date for the new election, but did impose a one-year state of emergency. Zaw Min Tun said the military will not hold power for long.

“We guarantee … that the elections will be held,” he said at the nearly two-hour news conference that the military broadcast from the capital, Naypyidaw, live on Facebook.

Asked about the arrest of Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi and the country’s president, Zaw Min Tun countered the rumor that they were detained, saying they were at home for security reasons while the law was running.

He also said that Myanmar’s foreign policy will not change, remaining open for business, and that existing agreements will be maintained.

* Martin Petty collaborated