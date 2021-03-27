Mylicia leader is held in prison for attack on Capitol Hill, but others are released

A US federal judge on Friday ordered the maintenance of the arrest of a Florida man described as leader of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers on charges stemming from the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, but left two others defendants remain at liberty, despite a request from the prosecutor’s office that they also be detained.

In addition, a federal appeals court ordered a review of the pre-trial detention of two others accused in the riot, in another setback for prosecutors.

US District Judge Amit Mehta ordered Kelly Meggs, described by prosecutors as a self-styled leader of the Florida division of Oath Keepers, to be detained. He is accused of conspiracy and other crimes stemming from the riot.

During a hearing, the judge said there was substantial evidence that Meggs intended to be involved in violence on January 6, and that he communicated with other right-wing militants, including members of the Proud Boys group.

But Mehta ordered the release of the defendant’s wife, Connie Meggs, and an Ohio man, Donovan Crowl, also said to have ties to the Oath Keepers, saying the strict conditions of release were sufficient to protect public safety.