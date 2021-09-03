Mysterious 18th century ship sunk in the Baltic Sea has been identified

The ship was called swan and archaeologists believe that it is still possible to find out which port it docked through by analyzing the coat of arms.

It was in 2020 that a mysterious boat was found by a team of divers 85 meters above the surface of the Baltic Sea, between mainland Finland and an Estonian island, and since then there have been questions about the origin and name of the boat.

At the time, divers described the ship as “miraculous” being in an “almost perfect” state, advances Ancient Origins. Now the boat has finally been identified by a team of archeologists and marine historians.

It was already known that this “fluyt” ship was of Dutch origin and was created to carry a large cargo and a small crew. The identity remained unknown until the team of archaeologists discovered “grounds carved in the transom”.

Minna Koivikko of the Finnish Heritage Agency is quoted by the Diver Net website, where she says the discovery “restores faith in miracles” and reveals that the ship’s name is swan – Swan, in Portuguese.

the archaeologist Niklas Eriksson, from Stockholm University, led the team of divers that solved the mystery and said archaeologists are now celebrating a “miraculous discovery”.

It is also known that the ship was built in 1636 and that archaeologists believe that more detailed analyzes of the transom will reveal the coat of arms of the ship’s port. There is also the possibility of finding information that reveals the names of the crew members of the swan.

Eriksson also claims that archaeologists now have the “complete makeup” and that they can identify the ship in the same way people did in the 17th century. The adventure in discovering and investigating the origin of the ship will also be reported in a documentary from a Finnish producer.

The ship’s discovery will provide more information on how the “fluyts” operated – which were three-masted vessels created to maximize their cargo carrying capacity and which represented “the typically Dutch approach to shipbuilding and symbolized the growing seafaring trade at the time ”.