Mysterious ‘obelisk’ discovered in U.S. desert gives rise to different theories

By kenyan
Metallic object found in remote Utah, United States Image: Reproduction / Instagram / @ utahdpsaerobureau

Los Angeles, Nov 24, 2020 (AFP) – A mysterious metal obelisk, which was found buried in the remote western desert of the United States, sparked the imagination of UFO watchers, conspiracy theorists and fans of the late British filmmaker Stanley Kubrick all around the world.

The bright, triangular pillar, over three meters high and which stands in the rocks of southern Utah, was discovered last Wednesday by local officials.

After landing to investigate, crew members from the Utah Department of Public Security found “a metal monolith installed on the ground” but “no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there”.

“It is illegal to install structures or works of art without authorization on public land administered by the federal government, no matter what planet it is on,” the agency warned on Monday in a statement with an ironic tone.

The news of the discovery quickly went viral on the internet and many noticed the similarity of the object with the strange alien monoliths that trigger enormous advances in human progress in science fiction classics like the famous movie by Kubrick, “2001: a space odyssey”, from 1968.

Others commented on the discovery during a turbulent year in which the world was affected by the covid-19 pandemic, and speculated with optimism that it could have a completely different function.

“This is the button to ‘restart’ the year 2020. Can someone press it quickly?” Joked an Instagram user.

Since officials refuse to disclose the object’s location for fear that crowds of onlookers will head out into the desert to see it, an online race has also started to geolocate the “obelisk” based on the surrounding rock formations.

Bret Hutchings, the pilot who flew over the object, speculated that it might have been installed there by an artist.

Some observers have highlighted its similarity to the avant-garde works of John McCracken, an American artist who lived for a time in the vicinity of New Mexico and died in 2011.

