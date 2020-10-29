Home World World Nancy Pelosi says to wait 2 sides 'sitting at the table' to...
World

Nancy Pelosi says to wait 2 sides ‘sitting at the table’ to discuss package in the US

By kenyan

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi appears tearing up what would be Trump in Congress Image: Reuters / Joshua Roberts

At a press conference after disclosing the letter he sent to the United States Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, asking for the resumption of negotiations for a new fiscal package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped the two sides “sitting at the table, discussing priorities “.

“The stimuli help the economy, and they were what helped this third quarter,” he commented, crediting the increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released this Thursday to federal aid.

“Keeping schools open costs more money than they are proposing,” she said, saying that maintaining safe school operations requires more money.

Nancy Pelosi also said she was confident about the prospect of victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden next Tuesday, and projected that the government would be an opportunity to develop infrastructure, with a focus on the green economy, and help informal workers.

Related news

World

Trump sympathizes with France and says that terrorist attacks must end “immediately”

kenyan -
3.out.2020 - The President Donald Trump in a makeshift office at Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland Image: 3.out.2020 -...
Read more
World

Dumbbells, printer cartridges and lightning hair: Parisians prepare for lockdown

kenyan -
28.out.2020 - Customers of a cafe in Paris watch President Emmanuel Macron's announcement, which announced a month-long lockdown because of...
Read more
World

In Nice, Macron condemns ‘Islamist terrorist attack’

kenyan -
French President Emmanuel Macron Image: ERIC GAILLARD / AFP During his trip to Nice, the President...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

NMS boss Hadi confirms launch date for Nairobi commuter trains

Business Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi has noted that Nairobi Commuter Trains will start operations at the start of next month, November 2020. Speaking...
Read more

Kenya’s COVID cases pass 52,000 as 761 more test positive

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya today has confirmed 761 more COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate at 15 per cent as the second surge continues. Speaking in Mombasa, Health...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke