Nancy Pelosi says to wait 2 sides ‘sitting at the table’ to discuss package in the US

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi appears tearing up what would be Trump in Congress Image: Reuters / Joshua Roberts

At a press conference after disclosing the letter he sent to the United States Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, asking for the resumption of negotiations for a new fiscal package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped the two sides “sitting at the table, discussing priorities “.

“The stimuli help the economy, and they were what helped this third quarter,” he commented, crediting the increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released this Thursday to federal aid.

“Keeping schools open costs more money than they are proposing,” she said, saying that maintaining safe school operations requires more money.

Nancy Pelosi also said she was confident about the prospect of victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden next Tuesday, and projected that the government would be an opportunity to develop infrastructure, with a focus on the green economy, and help informal workers.