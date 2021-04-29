NATO announced that it began the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan

A senior official from the transatlantic military alliance said it will be an “orderly, coordinated and deliberate” process.

German soldiers in Afghanistan (Michael Kappeler via Reuters / file)

The withdrawal of troops that NATO maintains in Afghanistan has begun in a coordinated manner and with special attention to security measures, An official from the transatlantic military alliance said Thursday.

“The withdrawal has begun. It will be an orderly, coordinated and deliberate process. The security of the troops will be an absolute priority at every stage, ”the source said.

In this process of removal of troops from Afghan territory “We are taking all necessary measures to keep our staff out of harm’s way.”

Any eventual attack by the Taliban against NATO troops “Will be fought hard”the source warned.

In the process of withdrawal should be completed in a “few months”, he indicated.

On April 14, the NATO countries agreed to initiate the withdrawal and released a note where they acknowledged “That there is no military solution to the challenges facing Afghanistan.”

“We have gone to Afghanistan together, we have adapted our position together, and we are united in withdrawing together.”said the NATO Secretary General that day, Jens stoltenberg, who added that “it is not an easy decision, and includes risks.”

A week ago, the German government announced that it intended to withdraw its troops from the NATO contingent around July 4.

For its part, the government of The United States has already announced its decision to complete the withdrawal of its troops between now and September 11.

Former President of the United States Donald trump he had sealed an agreement with the Taliban for a troop withdrawal that should be completed by May 1.

However, given the lack of progress in the peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan central government, the transatlantic military alliance postponed the dates of withdrawal.

The United States maintains about 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan. Among Europeans, Germany has 1,300 troops, Italy 895 and the United Kingdom 750.