NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Image: JOHANNA GERON

Brussels, 6 Jan 2021 (AFP) – The invasion of the US Congress in Washington by followers of President Donald Trump has resulted in “shocking scenes”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter on Wednesday (6) .

“Shocking scenes in Washington. The outcome of the democratic elections must be respected,” said Stoltenberg. The invasion of Trump’s followers forced the interruption of a session aimed at certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential elections.