NATO to hold its next leaders’ summit on June 14 in Brussels

It will focus on Russia, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change and the rise of China.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced this Thursday that it will celebrate its upcoming leaders summit at its Brussels headquarters on June 14, the first in which the new president of the United States will participate, Joe biden, and centered on Russia, China, terrorism, climate change and cybersecurity.

“This is a unique opportunity to strengthen NATO as the enduring embodiment of the link between Europe and North America.”, said in a statement the secretary general of the organization, the former Norwegian prime minister Jens stoltenberg.

The appointment of the military organization will serve to “Make substantive decisions” in the Alliance’s agenda for 2030 “with a vision of the future to face the challenges of today and tomorrow”added.

Among the issues to be addressed, NATO, created in 1949 and of which they are part thirty states, Stolterberg cited “Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change and the rise of China”.

The summit will be held exactly two months after NATO announced the end of its mission in Afghanistan and will coincide with the start of withdrawal of their troops, a decision that followed the announcement by the United States to begin the withdrawal with the aim of leaving the country for the next 11 of September, when they are fulfilled 20 years of the terrorist attack that caused the operation.

The last summit was held in December 2019 in Watford (United Kingdom), while the last edition in Brussels took place in July 2018.

The 2017 meeting, also in Brussels, was the first of the former US president Donald trump.

“I look forward to a successful summit in June”, Stoltenberg predicted.

