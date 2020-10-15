Nature magazine attacks Trump and announces support for Biden in the White House election

Biden (left) will have support from a scientific journal, which he criticized harshly Trump Image: Drew Angerer and Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images / AFP

Nature magazine today announced its support for Joe Biden in the White House dispute and attacked President Donald Trump hard in an editorial, accusing him of having dedicated himself to “destroying a system” designed to protect citizens.

“No other president in recent history has gone so far as to politicize government agencies and remove them from scientific work. Government actions Trump accelerate climate change, destroy nature, pollute the air and kill wildlife, just like humans, “wrote the renowned British magazine.

Nature particularly regrets the announcement of the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change and international institutions such as WHO (World Health Organization).

The publication also denounces the “interference” of the government “in the scientific and health agencies (…), essential for the safety of the population” and the “contempt” for “facts and truth, present in its disastrous response to the pandemic of Covid-19”.

With more than 215,000 dead per coronavirus in the United States, “Trump it failed catastrophically at the most important moment, “says the magazine, which refuses to” do nothing while science is destroyed “.

“Donald Trump has become an icon for those who seek to sow hate and division “, he continued.

“Joe Biden’s confidence in truth, evidence, science and democracy makes him the only possible option in the American elections,” insists Nature, which asks voters to vote for the Democratic candidate on November 3.

Nature has already expressed its support for a presidential candidate in 2012 (Barack Obama) and in 2016 (Hillary Clinton).

In September, for the first time in 175 years of existence, the scientific journal Scientific American also announced its support for Biden, Trump to oppose science and to “deny” climate change.

Without explicitly supporting the Democrat, the New England Journal of Medicine last week denounced the “failure” of American officials in their management of the covid-19 crisis: “We must not support them and tolerate the deaths of thousands of other Americans, allowing to remain in their positions “.