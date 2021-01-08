Netanyahu says adult population will be vaccinated by the end of March

6. Jan.2021 – Man vaccinated against new coronavirus at drive-through vaccination center in Haifa, Israel Image: Ammar Awad / Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced yesterday that he was able to reach an agreement with pharmaceutical company Pfizer that will allow all citizens over 16 to be vaccinated against covid-19 by the end of March.

“We will be the first country to win the coronavirus“Netanyahu said in a statement.

The statement comes days after health officials warned that the supply of immunizers in the country was decreasing. Netanyahu said planes with the vaccine will arrive soon and said he had spoken to Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, 17 times in the past few weeks.

According to data from “Our World in Data”, a platform at the University of Oxford, 1.69 million Israelis have already been vaccinated, equivalent to 18% of the population, of almost 9.3 million inhabitants. The proportion is higher than in any other country.

According to The New York Times, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the government would give priority to a wider range of its population to receive the vaccine starting next week, but did not provide details about it.

This week, the local government also authorized the use of the vaccine developed by Moderna. The company said the Israeli government had secured six million doses of the immunizer and that the first deliveries “should begin soon”.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that Israel records 474,018 cases of covid-19 and 3,587 deaths.