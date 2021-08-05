New “boxes” transform electricity and sand into solar panels

THE terrabox it is a kind of “solar cell factory” that only needs sand and electricity. If it’s a success, the technology goes to the Moon and Mars.

THE Maana Electric, a company based in Luxembourg, wants to place small container-shaped “boxes” in the Earth’s deserts, capable of building solar panels using only electricity and sand. The aim is to help fight climate change.

If the experience goes as planned, the ambition is to take these “boxes” to two very special destinations: moon and mars. According to the Interesting Engineering, the purpose would be to help future space colonies with their energy needs.

The process behind the terrabox is too simple to be true: this “box” is a “fully automated factory, capable of producing solar panels using only sand and electricity as inputs”, reads on the website of the Maana Electric.

The mini-factories fit inside containers, which means they can be transported to remote locations in the desert. There, they will be able to produce the solar panels needed to harvest clean solar energy.

In addition to being a powerful help in combating climate change, this innovation could also help reduce dependence on operators from China, which manufactures the majority of the world’s photovoltaic solar panels.

THE lunar version of terrabox was designed to convert silicon regolith of high purity. In theory, this should make it possible to produce a yearly megawatt of solar panels.

The construction process also releases oxygen as a by-product, which could be used by future astronauts to create breathable environments in space.

Joost van Oorschot, CEO of the Luxembourg company, told the inverse that the terraboxes Earth and space share approximately 60% of the same technology.

According to the German solar company deserted, covering just a small percentage of the Sahara desert with solar panels could provide enough energy for the entire planet. Imagining the potential of these “solar farms” on the Moon is almost impossible.